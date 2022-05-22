SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $201.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Shares of SE stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. SEA has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $167.10.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

