Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,803.02.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,151.82 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,048.11 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,856.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,109.47.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,707 shares of company stock worth $4,266,717 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

