Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.77.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,450. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

