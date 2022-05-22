Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Insider Buys A$66,500.00 in Stock

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1 – Get Rating) insider Russell Goodman bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,500.00 ($46,503.50).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.
Credit Intelligence Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.