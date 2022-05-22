William G. Barron Sells 3,500 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

