Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon Sells 13,913 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $482.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 276,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,539,000.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
