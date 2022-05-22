Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells C$74,186.37 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 158 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$469.53, for a total value of C$74,186.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,635,709.18.

Shopify stock opened at C$466.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of C$402.00 and a 52 week high of C$2,228.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$687.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,184.25.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,068.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

