Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

