Denmar John Dixon Acquires 4,750 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Director Denmar John Dixon bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,674.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Denmar John Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 12th, Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00.
Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $239.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.81.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
