Denmar John Dixon Acquires 4,750 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Director Denmar John Dixon bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,674.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Denmar John Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $239.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.81.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

