Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 279 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

