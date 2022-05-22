Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 611 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total value of $751,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,311. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $159.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.94 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

