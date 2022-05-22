Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after buying an additional 345,865 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 196,503 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 187,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $481.44 million, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.61.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

