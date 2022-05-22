Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 769 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 107,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,999,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VRSN stock opened at $165.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $630,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

