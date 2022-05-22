Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,808,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.