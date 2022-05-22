1,067 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 108,580 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE:LEG opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

