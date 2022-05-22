Covestor Ltd Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $184.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.64 and a 200-day moving average of $227.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

