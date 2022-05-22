Covestor Ltd Takes $45,000 Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

