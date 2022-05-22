Covestor Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,890 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Wendy’s by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.