Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 416,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 212,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.