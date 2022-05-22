Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Sleep Number worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $116,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

SNBR opened at $43.56 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

