McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 50.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $322.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.61. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,406 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,869. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

