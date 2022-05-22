Covestor Ltd Invests $44,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $199.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

