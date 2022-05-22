Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $2.16 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 71,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $122,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

