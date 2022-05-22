Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 71.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after buying an additional 341,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 16.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,089,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 375.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 554,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $49,910,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 61.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 549,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of CELH opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 183.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

