SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of SEI Investments worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 428,630 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 351,420 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $11,371,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 27.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 136,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.07 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

