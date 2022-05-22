2,982,585 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,982,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.74% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,854,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $17,835,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $13,061,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,949,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,601,000.

Shares of FLNC opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

