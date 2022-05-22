2,982,585 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,982,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.74% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,854,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $17,835,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $13,061,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,949,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,601,000.
Shares of FLNC opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40.
Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
