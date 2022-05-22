Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.03% of Nexstar Media Group worth $125,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 263.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,801 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

