Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,827 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $18,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

