Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 268 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $112.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.45 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.