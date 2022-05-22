JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 40,165 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $115,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,792,000 after acquiring an additional 290,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 349,245 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,720,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after acquiring an additional 167,532 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

