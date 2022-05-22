JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 303,513 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.79% of Floor & Decor worth $108,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

