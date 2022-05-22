JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 303,513 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of Floor & Decor worth $108,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.