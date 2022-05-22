Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 357 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 117.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 451,032 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $52,184,000 after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $5,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRFT. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of PRFT opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.13 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.58.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

