Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $125,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,866 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,801. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

