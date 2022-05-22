Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 259.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,935 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.