JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.24% of Aramark worth $116,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 822,748 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after buying an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,828,000 after buying an additional 457,519 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

ARMK stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

