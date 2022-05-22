MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Buys $77,810.00 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MKTW opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. MarketWise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTW. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush cut shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

