Daniel Niedzwiecki Sells 1,380 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Niedzwiecki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $127,065.80.

Shares of LNTH opened at $62.29 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $71,663,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after buying an additional 624,459 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.