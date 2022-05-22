Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.94 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,439 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Benchmark started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.