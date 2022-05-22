Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.94 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,439 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Benchmark started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.