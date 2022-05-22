Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 86,485 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,485 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Baozun were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 26.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after buying an additional 309,603 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 339,033 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 121.5% in the third quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after buying an additional 635,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

