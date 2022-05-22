Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 991,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $333,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

