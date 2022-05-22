90,300 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Invesco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Invesco by 39.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,986,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,906,000 after purchasing an additional 566,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

