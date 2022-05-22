Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

