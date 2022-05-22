Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $395.42 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

