Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $89,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 110.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,514,000 after buying an additional 2,183,363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $43,440,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 458.0% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,115,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 915,980 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 32,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,422 shares of company stock worth $9,912,757 in the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

