Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of PAG opened at $108.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $119.47.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

