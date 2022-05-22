Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 626,007 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 56,217 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,054.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 144,663 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.05 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74.

SMFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

