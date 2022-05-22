Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $89,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $43,440,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,115,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 915,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,422 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,757. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

