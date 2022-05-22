Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 4,649 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $108,822,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,960,000 after buying an additional 793,068 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $40,795,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 615,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,956,000 after buying an additional 334,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 330,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.