Pictet Asset Management SA Has $4.65 Million Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $598,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.71.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.63.

AMC Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.